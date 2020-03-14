NELSON, Ann Elizabeth Lover of all dogs, all children, her family, a good laugh, a new adventure and especially a new handbag, our beloved Ann Elizabeth Nelson passed away on March 11, 2020. Ann leaves behind her devoted husband of nearly 58 years, Blaise Nelson, daughters Fiona Nelson (Kris), Tara Nelson (Steve) and Shannon Nelson Evers (Kevin). She also leaves her cherished grandson Alexander Evers, and her brother Thomas Bennett. She will be missed by many other relatives and friends. Ann was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 12, 1940 to Thomas and Lily Bennett. Her favourite childhood memories are those spent with her cousins, Myrna and Isabel, larking about the Antrim Coast, going to dances, and getting into mischief. Ann met the love of her life, Blaise, when she was 19. They married in 1962 and welcomed Fiona a year later. In 1967, they made the bold move to relocate to Canada and the trio set off on their first big adventure. Many happy years followed, in Sherwood Park, Alberta where Tara and Shannon completed the family. Over the years, Ann worked primarily in administration and retail, but her greatest joy was raising her children and watching them grow. In 1998, Ann and Blaise retired to Victoria, which they have loved since the first moment they stepped foot on the Island. From making cherished friends in James Bay and walking Willows Beach, to having tea at Murchie's and popping in to all of her favourite stores on Government Street, Ann loved Victoria. She also loved to explore the world. Ann and Blaise enjoyed two spectacular cruises, and made enjoyable trips through the US and Europe, where she discovered her favourite city, Paris. Ann's final trip in 2018, was a family journey back to Northern Ireland. She delighted in seeing her childhood haunts and breathing in the North Atlantic air. Ann lived a joyful life ~ her greatest happiness coming from time spent with her family. The addition of grandson Alex made her heart swell. A Celebration of Ann's Life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC SPCA. SPCA.bc.ca Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020