GREENE, Ann Patricia (née Bartlett) October 1, 1938 to November 13, 2019 Ann passed away unexpectedly but peacefully after a hard-fought battle with Parkinson's. She leaves behind her husband of 58 years Ron, daughters Eveline (Mike), Shelly (Rudy) and four grandchildren Nick (Brit), Kylie, Marissa and Cassie along with brother David Bartlett (Donna). She was predeceased by her parents Donald and Kathleen Bartlett. Ann was born in the UK and came to Canada in 1948, on what was said to be the first Trans Canada Airlines East to West flight across the Atlantic. Eventually, the family settled in Victoria in 1953. Ann met Ron while attending Oak Bay High School and they married after he graduated from UBC. Ann was a great stay at home mom who focused on her daughters, dogs and even Ron. Over the years she also enjoyed spending time with a close circle of long-time friends. Ann loved good food and always enjoyed a fine meal with family and friends. She was a superb cook and took pride in spoiling her family. Her desserts were legendary to the point that nobody in the family would even consider ordering a cheesecake at a restaurant. Ann's grandchildren were her pride and joy and she spent as much time with them as she could. She always had a "little red envelope" for them on special occasions. Ann loved to travel and enjoyed seeing a lot of the world but she was especially fond of the trips to Africa. The most memorable of these being "The Big 10" vacation with the entire family in 2010. Somewhere along the way, Ann started accumulating frogs. As Ann's appreciation grew her collection became unrivalled to the point it was a challenge to find the next great frog. Although the last few years were challenging Ann faced her illness with her usual grace and dignity and as Tom Jones would say "She's a Lady". Not a word of complaint passed her lips. Now at peace, Ann can enjoy her daily walks with her beloved dogs Ebony and Brandy at Cattle Point. Tie a yellow ribbon round that ole oak tree for us Mom. We would like to thank those who helped take care of her, especially Dr. Kate Kuss. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Parkinson's Wellness Project at







