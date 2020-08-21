MAYER, Anna Christine MAYER, Anna Christine was born in Rise, Denmark on November 6, 1937 and died on August 16, 2020 in Victoria, BC. Anna is predeceased by her first husband, Iver Madsen. Due to Help from God, she was able to find love again and had 28 very happy years with her husband Orville Mayer until her passing. She is also survived by her children; Solveig (Garry), Erik (Laurie), John, Alan (Nancy) and step-daughter Karen Mayer. She has numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Anna was loved by her husband and all of her family. She loved and was devoted to them all. During her retirement in Victoria, Anna and Orville were very involved in the Esquimalt Legion Branch 172. In fact, she attained the rank of Officer of Sick and Visitors. She was extremely proud of this role where she found her calling while helping other veterans during their time of need. Her ability to provide dignity and show compassion was a trait that was felt and admired by all that knew her. To Anna, we say John 14:1-3, "Let not your hearts be troubled; believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many rooms; if it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And when I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also." In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Victoria Hospice in memory of Anna Mayer. A service will be held at a later date when we are able due to health restrictions. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com