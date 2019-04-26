Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Lilian "Lily" Jackson. View Sign Obituary

JACKSON, Anna Lilian "Lily" October 17, 1967 - April 13, 2019 Lily, mother, sister, daughter, was truly loved and will never be forgotten. Lily died suddenly, predeceased by her husband Reid, and survived by her daughter Simone, two stepsons Jesse and James, her mother Irma, and brother Nicholas. Born October 17, 1967 in Montreal, Quebec to Irma and Aris Argyriou the family moved to Victoria, B.C. when Lily was seven. Following her high school years at Mount Douglas Secondary School she traveled to Europe for a year and worked for IBM in Germany. On her return to Canada, Lily participated in the excitement of Expo' 86 in Vancouver in the food and beverage industry. Never being one to shy away from hard work and adventure she then found herself in Northern British Columbia in the fishing industry. She then married Dave Henderson and it was there in Prince Rupert that her lovely daughter Simone came into this world. Simone and Lily returned to Victoria in 2000. Lily married Reid Jackson in 2011 and became the mother to Jesse and James. She continued her work in the food industry at Brentwood College School. Her love of animals was consistent throughout her life and one of her simple pleasures was walking her dogs in the quarry. Being a loving mother to her three children was Lily's greatest joy. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 5th, 2019 from 2-4pm at Brentwood College School (Crooks Hall), 2735 Mt Baker Road, Mill Bay.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019

