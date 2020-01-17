Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Maria Brunetta. View Sign Obituary

Brunetta, Anna Maria born in Godega, Italy on May 2, 1928 and passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020 at Victoria General Hospital. Anna is predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Andrea in 2000, her parents and 3 siblings. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Mauro (Alda) and Giovanna (Biagio), 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, her brother Mario Zava and many family and friends. Anna was a caring, loving person with many wonderful stories of her life and her adventures. Thank you for the memories. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 4635 Elk Lake Drive, Saanich, BC on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 11 am with Father Eduardo Da Silva Santo's offering. Reception to follow.

Brunetta, Anna Maria born in Godega, Italy on May 2, 1928 and passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020 at Victoria General Hospital. Anna is predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Andrea in 2000, her parents and 3 siblings. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Mauro (Alda) and Giovanna (Biagio), 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, her brother Mario Zava and many family and friends. Anna was a caring, loving person with many wonderful stories of her life and her adventures. Thank you for the memories. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 4635 Elk Lake Drive, Saanich, BC on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 11 am with Father Eduardo Da Silva Santo's offering. Reception to follow. Published in The Times Colonist on Jan. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close