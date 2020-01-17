Brunetta, Anna Maria born in Godega, Italy on May 2, 1928 and passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020 at Victoria General Hospital. Anna is predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Andrea in 2000, her parents and 3 siblings. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Mauro (Alda) and Giovanna (Biagio), 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, her brother Mario Zava and many family and friends. Anna was a caring, loving person with many wonderful stories of her life and her adventures. Thank you for the memories. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 4635 Elk Lake Drive, Saanich, BC on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 11 am with Father Eduardo Da Silva Santo's offering. Reception to follow.
Published in The Times Colonist on Jan. 17, 2020