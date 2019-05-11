DeVRIES, Anna Maria Anna Maria DeVries (Meulmeester) passed away peacefully at 86 years of age surrounded by her loving family. Anna was born on August 10th, 1932 in the Netherlands; she immigrated to Canada in 1957. Anna leaves behind her 3 children Gerry (Sharon), Marilyn (Ron) and Bryan (Diane). She also was blessed with 5 grandchildren Jennifer, Lacey, Hayley, Danni and Nicholas and 1 great-grandson James. The family would like to thank all the staff at the Heights at Mt View who provided our mother with care over the last 4 years. Notices of condolences for Anna and the family can be made at www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 11 to May 12, 2019