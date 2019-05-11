Anna Maria DeVries

Obituary

DeVRIES, Anna Maria Anna Maria DeVries (Meulmeester) passed away peacefully at 86 years of age surrounded by her loving family. Anna was born on August 10th, 1932 in the Netherlands; she immigrated to Canada in 1957. Anna leaves behind her 3 children Gerry (Sharon), Marilyn (Ron) and Bryan (Diane). She also was blessed with 5 grandchildren Jennifer, Lacey, Hayley, Danni and Nicholas and 1 great-grandson James. The family would like to thank all the staff at the Heights at Mt View who provided our mother with care over the last 4 years. Notices of condolences for Anna and the family can be made at www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 11 to May 12, 2019
