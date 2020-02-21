Anna VAN AKKER (April 05, 1928 - February 17, 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna VAN AKKER.
Obituary

Joined her beloved Bert in the arms of Jesus at the age of 91. Survived by her loving family: her sons and daughters, Don (Elizabeth), Aaltje van Grootheest (Gerald), Louise Greenhalgh (Larry), Bert (Kristy) and Tim (Jennifer), as well as 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Anna’s church family for their many visits, as well as the staff at Saanich Peninsula Hospital Extended Care Unit for their extraordinary care: she was treated like a queen.

A service of praise and thanksgiving will be held at the Victoria Christian Reformed Church, 661 Agnes Street, at 1:30pm on Friday, February 21 with Pastor Henry Jonker officiating. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to WorldRenew.ca.
Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.