Joined her beloved Bert in the arms of Jesus at the age of 91. Survived by her loving family: her sons and daughters, Don (Elizabeth), Aaltje van Grootheest (Gerald), Louise Greenhalgh (Larry), Bert (Kristy) and Tim (Jennifer), as well as 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Anna’s church family for their many visits, as well as the staff at Saanich Peninsula Hospital Extended Care Unit for their extraordinary care: she was treated like a queen.
A service of praise and thanksgiving will be held at the Victoria Christian Reformed Church, 661 Agnes Street, at 1:30pm on Friday, February 21 with Pastor Henry Jonker officiating. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to WorldRenew.ca.
Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 21, 2020