Anne E. PRENDERGAST
Anne passed away at Glengarry Hospital sadly taken from us at the age of 82 by a rapid decline from dementia.

Anne grew up in post-war Beckenham, England. She met Walter while working at the Orient Line head office in London. They married and moved to Canada, setting up their lives in Toronto. Never one to sit still, Anne travelled the world with Walter, finally settling in Victoria where they enjoyed over 25 years of retirement and travel. Anne worked for most of her career as a medical secretary and then volunteered for years at the RJH Thrift Shop. She spent many hours gardening, swimming in the local pools and hiking the great outdoors. She leaves behind Walter (husband of 63 years), children Phil (Barb), Karen (Tom), grand-children Stephanie (Chris), Andrea (Dan), Elizabeth, Graeme, and great-grandchildren Sierra and Hannah, along with extended family in South Africa and Australia.

Special thanks to the wonderful Nurses and other care providers at Glengarry Hospital.

Published in The Times Colonist from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
