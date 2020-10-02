Anne Eileen Meggitt (née Williams) died peacefully on 25th September 2020, aged 90, with her family by her side. Artist and world explorer, Anne lived her extraordinary and fulfilling life with joy, determination and passion. Anne is survived by her children: Corinna Pike, Amanda Maslany (Orest), Cassandra Felix (Rainer), Warren Meggitt (Kathy) and Shireen McNeilage (Brett); her grandchildren: Jeffrey, Miranda, Melissa, Jake, Jordy, Luke, Jasper and Julia; and her nephew Charles Williams. As per Anne's wishes, her family will have a small outdoor gathering among trees in natural surroundings to celebrate her life. Anne's paintings and biography can be viewed on her website at annemeggitt.com
. To honour Anne, please consider making a donation to the Moose Jaw Museum & Art Gallery where her large landscape oil paintings were exhibited in 1999 and in 2010, or to the ALS Society of BC who support ALS sufferers and their families with resources at no cost.