Born to Edith and John Stanley Gill in Victoria January 17, 1931, Anne died peacefully on February 18, 2020. She followed her early years on Quadra Street and in Esquimalt with time spent on a ranch in the Cariboo before graduating from High School at the age of sixteen.



She enrolled in Nursing School at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria and graduated as an RN in 1952 at the age of 21. Her family background is extremely colourful, and full of adventure.



Anne nursed in Toronto for two years, then returned to the Royal Jubilee. While nursing there, she met a young intern, Dr. John Graham, and they married in 1955. With his internship completed they moved to Campbell River to set up practice. After twenty-one years in Campbell River, John and Anne spent ten years in Vancouver before retiring to an idyllic waterfront home in Royston on the Island they always cherished. They enjoyed all aspects of Island life including golfing, with not one but two holes in one (which earned her the nickname "Ace"....), curling, boating, gardening and bird watching.



She gave an incredible amount of unconditional love to all around her.



In addition to her parents, Anne was predeceased by her husband Dr. John Murray Graham, her brother John Gill, sisters Mary Gill Byrne and Joan Gill Sloan.



She is survived by her very caring family, daughter Lynn Elizabeth Graham, son John W. Graham, granddaughters Gina Marie Graham and Tamara Lynn Graham, brothers-in-law Tony Byrne, Sandy Graham, and George Graham, as well as many nephews and nieces. Special thanks to Karen and Miss Hailey Graham, Catherine and Will Sloan for their love and support during their frequent visits.



Anne's strength of character allowed her to meet life's challenges with a calm, positive attitude. She found humour wherever it was hidden, loved pets (particularly her mischievous Siamese cat "Willie") and in turn was loved by her many friends.



Anne had a given talent for teaching family and friends old school, and new school life lessons, and her fondness for unique notes rubbed off on the generations she has influenced.



Her strong family values and resolve are missed and respected.



Right up to her final days, her sense of humour and grace under pressure were incredible to be in the presence of.



Our appreciation goes out to the amazing and caring staff at the Comox Valley Hospital and also to our very special Dr. Sara Sandwith who was with us through this entire journey.



There will be no service at Anne's request.

