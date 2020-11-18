McGOVERN, Anne Elizabeth January 10, 1947 - November 11, 2020 Our mom Anne passed away on November 11, 2020, due to complications from Lewy Body disease. Her two daughters, Caroline and Julie, were by her side. Anne with an e was born and raised in Carlsbad Springs, Ontario. Anne and our dad Archie Gauthier married in 1966 and returned to Carlsbad to raise their two girls. Many memories were made with friends and family and our beloved Mannie all living close by. Mom moved to Victoria, BC in 1994 and enjoyed her life by the sea, which included many nights dancing with various local ballroom clubs. Mom loved to travel and had the opportunity to explore many corners of the world with her husband, Clayton Brown. She also spent cherished times with beautiful grandchildren Alorah, Tyawna, and Carson. Her journey ended much too soon at the Comox Valley Seniors' Village, where she was cared for with dignity, professionalism, and love, by a team of essential service heroes. Anne was charming and loved to laugh. She was stylish and classy. She adored her animals, from Teddy to Kitty Kain. If you had the chance to spend time with her, she brought joy to your life. She is predeceased by her parents Myrtle and Edward McGovern and baby brother Patrick. Left to mourn are her daughters Caroline Gauthier (Bill) and Julie Gauthier (Alison), brother Brian McGovern (Lise) and sister Janet McGovern (Steve). Many friends in Ottawa, Victoria, Parksville, and Courtenay are also missing their Anne. In a notebook of her various musings on her own mother's death, we found the following: "Gradually, very gradually, I came to realize that everything to come would not have her in it." Mom, know you will forever be with us. Condolences can be shared at www.telfordtoneffboyd.ca/obituary/Anne-McGovern