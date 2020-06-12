It is with a great deal of loss and sadness that we announce the passing of Anne Fitterer, the beloved wife of John Fitterer. Anne passed away in Kamloops, BC on May 14, 2020 at the age of 76. Her love was unconditional and her smile lit up her face and those fortunate enough to have her in their lives.



After over 55 years of marriage, Anne will be missed by a great many people. She is survived by her husband John, her sons, John (Lillian) of Victoria, BC, Stephen (Laura) of Calgary, AB and grandchildren Colin, Kelly Anne and Johnny as well as many extended family members. She will live on in all of our hearts until “The Twelfth of Never".



The family wishes to extend our deep gratitude to Dr. Rob Coetzee and the staff at the Tatla Lake Health Clinic for the exceptional care that they provided Anne. There will be no formal ceremony, but donations to the Heart and Stroke foundation would be very much appreciated.



