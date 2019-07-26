GRANT, Anne (Nielsen) April 6, 1923 - July 3, 2019 Anne Nielsen was born in Shanghai China to a Danish father and a Russian mother, and came to Canada as a child, spending her teenage years in Victoria. In her early 20's she asked a sailor, Harold Grant, to dance and that changed the course of her life. She lived in Edmonton, Alberta, and Rainy River and Prescott in Ontario. With Hal as her loving partner, she raised 4 kids, who gave her 7 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. She outlived her husband by more than 30 years, and returned to the Victoria area in her 90's. Throughout her life she tried to be "hopeful, helpful and cheerful" to all. She loved butterflies, and quietly, but with great strength, supported her family, her church, and herself and in doing so made the world a better place. In memory of Anne please consider a donation to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation, the Canadian Cancer Society, or the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 26 to July 27, 2019