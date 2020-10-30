HARPER, Anne 1 May 1926 - 20 October 2020 Born in San Francisco, California to Joseph and Mary Kramer. At an early age, the family returned to live near Kenora, Saskatchewan. In 1935, the family moved to Vernon BC where her Dad had found work. Mom was the eldest of six children: brothers Mike, John, Peter, Ed and her sister Marge, outliving all but her brother Peter Kramer of Vernon. As you would expect, her parents predeceased her, although her mother lived to be 104 years old, just dying in 2011 when Mom was 85 years old. Mom met our Dad, Ray Harper while he was in the army, training at Camp Vernon. They married in 1944 and were married for 59 years when he passed away in 2003. Mom worked hard all her life and taught us well. We had a happy childhood. There were always cookies in the jar and we learned how to prepare tasty and nutritious meals and homemade soups. We always had a summer holiday and camped a lot with family friends. For many years, from the time the store opened, she worked in the Men's Wear Department at Woodward's. After retirement, Mom and Dad enjoyed their cabin on the Koksilah River where everyone was welcome. Old friends and new friends have memories of happy times at "the river". After living independently, Mom decided it was time to embrace retirement living, moving to Ross Place in June 2015, which became her home and where she was happy. Throughout her life, Mom enjoyed her flower gardens. Mom loved to read and made great use of the library. When her eyesight failed, CNIB came to the rescue and library volunteers delivered talking books for her. Mom was loved and is survived by her family, daughter Judy and son in law Bruce Moffat of North Saanich. Son Ken Harper, daughter in law Dominique Desalliers of Campbell River. Grandson Sebastien Correia and his wife Doctor Crystal Bostrom of Comox, and granddaughter Isabelle of Campbell River. Mom is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her honorary daughter Pam Marchand. Mom's angels came for her at the Royal Jubilee Hospital where she spent the last ten days of her life. Mom died peacefully and without pain. The doctors and nurses on 4 South were amazing and the family are grateful for their compassionate care. Thanks especially to Doctor Klingenberg, nurses Kathy, Lindsay and Jeremy. Thanks to Doctor G. Rideout, Doctor K. Yvorchuk, the VIHA nurses and care workers who supported her at Ross Place. Not to be forgotten, we thank Louise Fortier, Mom's companion and friend. Louise and Mom had fun together and enjoyed drives along Dallas Road which included a stop for ice cream at the Beacon Drive In. This photo was taken at Butchart Gardens on her 89th birthday, where she loved going for a birthday treat of high tea. Mom asked that there be no funeral service. Our family will gather to remember Mom. Rather than flowers, we ask that the next time you have a glass of wine or Bailey's, remember Mom and hug someone in your bubble. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com