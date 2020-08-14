MacNEILL, Anne Leslie 1963 - 2020 It's with great sadness that we share the passing of Anne. Born in Winnipeg March 24, 1963, Anne lived in Victoria and Vancouver. Daughter, sister, wife, Aunt, Mother and friend. Anne loved to dance and most of all loved being a mother. Survived by her daughter Ashlie and husband Todd Glawson, father Leslie MacNeill, brothers Michael MacNeill and Tom MacDonald. Pre-deceased by her mother Patricia and grandmother Anne. We will miss you Anne.







