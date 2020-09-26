RENWICK, Anne Louise Anne Louise Renwick (nee Sutherland) passed away in her home on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Victoria, BC. Anne was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Anne was predeceased by her loving husband of 35 years, Alan in 2013. She is survived by her three children, Shelley, Kevin (Kelli) and Gary (Christina and Richard), and her brother Jim (Ruth). She will be missed by many other relatives and friends. Anne was born in Victoria, BC on August 17, 1945. She's been a lifelong resident of Victoria. She graduated from Mount View High School. Anne loved her job and felt that she made a contribution to the world as a preschool teacher at Saanich Pearkes Recreation Centre. She would spend hours preparing activities for the children. As adults, many remembered being in her class. She also devoted many years and had wonderful adventures with the Girl Guides. She loved camping, quilting, crafting and cross-stitching. She enjoyed going to plays, travelling to teddy bear shows and going for coffee with her friends. She loved to host theme parties and celebrate the seasons with different decorations for her house. She absolutely loved to cook delicious dinners for her family. She always experimented with new recipes. Anne was an excellent cook. She cherished all her pet dogs, and cat and many grand-pets, dogs, cats and ducks. She enjoyed going on cruises with Alan and then later with her friends. She loved to travel. In recent years, she enjoyed singing with the Allegra Singers. In 2018, she travelled to Ireland with them. This past summer, she took joy in visiting with her friends and drinking tea in her garden. She loved reading the newspaper and taking care of her flowers. Anne felt that one can have all the riches in the world, position, money, material assets and possessions but the love, care and devotion of family and friends is the greatest richest possession of all. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens with immediate family and invited guests only in attendance. All others are invited to attend virtually via Zoom by clicking a link on the obituary page at mccallgardens.com
. Please use your video camera when joining so that family in attendance can see you and feel your support. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com