MACKEY, Anne (nee Fairchild) November 8, 1942 - November 23, 2020 On November 23, 2020, our beloved Anne/Annie/Nana (Mary Anne Mackey) peacefully passed away at her home in Comox at the age of 78, surrounded by her family. (Mary) Anne Mackey was born on November 8, 1942 in Galt (Cambridge), Ontario to John (Jack) Howard Fairchild and Mary Evelyn Fairchild (nee Scrivener). She is survived by her husband Barry (almost 54 years of marriage), children Chris (Meg), Laurel (Laura), and Steve (Sandra), and three adored grandsons, Keenan, Elliot and Wesley. She also leaves her brother John (Cathy), sister Ellen (Kelly), and ten nieces and nephews. Anne led a rich and cross-cultural life. After completing her teacher training in Ontario and teaching three years of elementary school, she followed Barry to India where she married him and joined him in youth mission work while raising their three children over the years. While in India, she completed her LRSM, the highest level of piano education, and subsequently imparted her technical knowledge and musical expertise to hundreds of piano students across the globe, over a span of four decades. Listening to choral and classical music, attending concerts, and teaching piano were the greatest joys of Anne's life, along with spending time with her family, and her deep and lasting faith in the Lord Jesus. Our beloved Annie will be loved and missed forever. Many thanks to her wonderful care team of doctors, nurses and care aids at home, at the cancer clinic in the CVH, the Comox Valley Hospice Society, and the RJH in Victoria.







