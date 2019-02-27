LYDON, Anne Marie (nee O'Sullivan) Eighth Anniversary February 27, 2011 In loving memory of Anne, beloved wife, mother and grandmother. In our hearts you will always stay. Loved and remembered everyday. You are in our prayers. Sadly missed by your loving husband Patrick (Perry), son Robert, daughter Louise and grandchildren Declan and Callum.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Marie LYDON.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019