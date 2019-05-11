Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Matzen. View Sign Obituary

MATZEN, Anne June 28, 1921 - May 6, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a very special lady - Anne Matzen. She was known to many as Auntie Anne whether you were related to her or not. Anne died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 97 at her home in Lethbridge, Alberta. She was born in Austria and came to Canada with her family when she was 9 years old where they lived on a farm just outside of Alberta Beach. She moved to Edmonton where she met her husband Julius. They were married for 21 years before his passing. Edmonton had remained her home until 1987 when she moved to Victoria, BC. She enjoyed living at the coast for the past 32 years. It was only recently that she moved home to Alberta and settled in Lethbridge. Auntie Anne was greatly loved by many and will always be remembered as a kind, thoughtful and loving woman who was very independent. She had a love and talent for gardening. Her yard was always filled with beautiful flowers and had a large vegetable plot. You could find her most days puttering in the yard and tending her plants. Friends and family could always count on a cup of tea and homemade cookies and scones when they came for a visit. Auntie Anne was the oldest child in her family, having three younger sisters, Mary Butcher (deceased), Betty Alexander (Lethbridge, AB) and Josie Corrado (Langley, BC). Never having children of her own, she had a special relationship with her nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by: Greg Curtis (Saskatoon, SK), Darrell Alexander (Lethbridge, AB), Bev Gallimore (Lethbridge, AB), Anita Stump (Salmon Arm, BC), Debbie Audet (deceased), Bonnie Nielsen (Sylvan Lake, AB), Cindy Unwin (Victoria, BC), Ray





MATZEN, Anne June 28, 1921 - May 6, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a very special lady - Anne Matzen. She was known to many as Auntie Anne whether you were related to her or not. Anne died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 97 at her home in Lethbridge, Alberta. She was born in Austria and came to Canada with her family when she was 9 years old where they lived on a farm just outside of Alberta Beach. She moved to Edmonton where she met her husband Julius. They were married for 21 years before his passing. Edmonton had remained her home until 1987 when she moved to Victoria, BC. She enjoyed living at the coast for the past 32 years. It was only recently that she moved home to Alberta and settled in Lethbridge. Auntie Anne was greatly loved by many and will always be remembered as a kind, thoughtful and loving woman who was very independent. She had a love and talent for gardening. Her yard was always filled with beautiful flowers and had a large vegetable plot. You could find her most days puttering in the yard and tending her plants. Friends and family could always count on a cup of tea and homemade cookies and scones when they came for a visit. Auntie Anne was the oldest child in her family, having three younger sisters, Mary Butcher (deceased), Betty Alexander (Lethbridge, AB) and Josie Corrado (Langley, BC). Never having children of her own, she had a special relationship with her nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by: Greg Curtis (Saskatoon, SK), Darrell Alexander (Lethbridge, AB), Bev Gallimore (Lethbridge, AB), Anita Stump (Salmon Arm, BC), Debbie Audet (deceased), Bonnie Nielsen (Sylvan Lake, AB), Cindy Unwin (Victoria, BC), Ray Smith (Surrey, BC), Joanne Lamont (Surrey, BC), Christine Burbank (Langley, BC) and their families. For those of you who knew Auntie Anne, take time to sit down, have a cup of tea and think of all the great memories you have. Once you have reminisced, plant a flower in your garden for her - she would have loved that. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 12:00pm, on Monday, June 3, 2019, at THE LETHBRIDGE COUNTRY CLUB, 101 Country Club Road, Lethbridge, Alberta. She will be laid to rest in Edmonton alongside her husband Julius. To send a condolence visit: www.mbfunerals.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 11 to May 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close