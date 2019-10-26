Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Simmons. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

SIMMONS, Anne (nee Boyko) Passed away peacefully, after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer, at the Royal Jubilee Hospital on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Anne was born in Fort St. John on September 26, 1931. Predeceased by her parents, Edward and Dorothy Boyko, her brothers, Mike and James Boyko and her sisters, Agnes Delawsky and Vera Bryant. She is survived by her husband, Eric, her brother, Paul (Marie) Boyko and numerous nieces and nephews. Anne moved around British Columbia with her family in her early years and spent part of her life in Montreal, Quebec, before arriving in Victoria and starting employment with the Victoria Fire Department in January 1972. She remained with the Victoria Fire Department, Office of the Fire Chief, until her retirement in October, 1986. Anne and Eric enjoyed their retirement years with lots of travelling to different parts of the World, and the good friends they had in their Condo building - 4 pm was Happy Hour. They especially enjoyed their time with Eric's granddaughters, Lisa (Sean) and Susan (Mark) and his two great-granddaughters, True and Summer. Eric and his family would like to pay a special tribute to Anne for the amount of love and care she gave to him right to the end of her life. It was obvious to anyone that knew them how much Anne loved Eric. The love and care she gave to Eric, sometimes to the detriment of her own health, is a huge reason while Eric is still with us at 99 years of age. The family will not forget her devotion to Eric. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. Tributes, if desired, may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, 750 Hillside Avenue, Victoria, BC. Condolences may be offered to the family at







Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019

