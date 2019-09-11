Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Spark. View Sign Obituary

SPARK, Anne (nee McLindon) - aged 79 years young. Our beautiful mother and wife slipped away peacefully in Victoria B.C. with the love and care of her family surrounding her. Anne was a special gift given to this world, bringing magic in her words, her art and her motherhood. Born in Stirling, Scotland, Anne emigrated to Canada in 1964, where she built a business supporting survivors of breast cancer. In the early 90's, Anne became a victim of advanced breast cancer herself. With extraordinary focus and determination she overcame the odds to live a life dedicated to health and well-being, instilling those teachings in her daughters. Anne is survived by her caring husband Dr. Karim Abouhossein; her three faithful daughters Jackie Nixon (Randy), Yvonne Greene (Kelly) and Audrey Lowry (Shawn); grandchildren Heather, Keith, Lauren, Grant, Jenna, Rachel and Carson; and great-grandchildren Iris and Jasper. We extend endless gratitude to the doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers at Victoria Hospice who treated Anne as one of their own, with every word and every touch until she left their care. God rest your soul, Mom. Grandma Maher is waiting. Donations can be directed to Victoria Hospice, Richmond Pavilion, Victoria B.C.

