STODDART, Anne (nee Lauchlan) Anne chose the time to end her life journey at home on Monday, February 11, 2019 in Victoria, BC surrounded by her family. She leaves behind her husband of 63 years, Sandy (Alec), two sons Andrew and Mark, her grandchildren Faith, Ish and Sasha, her nieces Catherine, Gail, Jill, Fiona and Kate. Anne was born in Glasgow, Scotland on November 12, 1934, the eldest of three sisters, Margret and Renee. She worked for the Ministry of Labour until 1957, when she came to Sarnia, Ontario to marry her high school sweetheart Sandy and start life together. The family enjoyed summer road trip holidays, and a highlight was a five year transfer to Antwerp, Belgium exploring all the gems of Europe. After her husband retired from Polysar as a Senior Mechanical Engineer they moved to Victoria, British Columbia after many summer visits. Anne loved every day, even the wet ones (if you asked her it never snowed in Victoria). Anne was a true lady and loved making new friends. She loved welcoming people to her home and entertaining them with endless food and drink. She was a member of the Chancel Guild at Canon Davis Church in Sarnia. She kept in touch with old friends in Sarnia, especially Margot Pont, who she spoke to nearly every day. Farwell Princess Anne!





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019

