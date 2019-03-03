Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Watt. View Sign

WATT, Anne Anne passed away suddenly at her residence on February 6, 2019. Anne was born the first twin to Stewart and Bunty (Violet) Watt on August 12, 1948 in Vancouver, B.C. Her family moved to Victoria shortly after her birth where Anne and her siblings were raised. Anne married in 1969 and settled on the prairies where she spent the next 20 years raising her children and working. In 1989, Anne moved back to the coast to be close to her family where she also worked for the B.C. Government as an Executive Administrative Assistant until her retirement in 2011. Anne loved living by the ocean and she volunteered at the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea an amazing 3000+ hours over 6 years, sharing her love and knowledge of the ocean ecosystems with visitors. She enjoyed the outdoors and took great pride in her garden. The loves of her life were her miniature poodles George and Angel and her four grandchildren, Paige, Lauryn, Matthew and Lindsay. Anne will be remembered for her phenomenal work ethic and her unwavering desire to always do her best at anything she made a commitment to. She is predeceased by her father, Stewart in 2004; her mother, Bunty (Violet) in 2012; and her sister Muriel in 2016. She is survived by her daughter Monique (Monty) Sundquist; grandchildren, Paige, Lauryn, Matthew, and Lindsay Sundquist; brother, Robert (Nancy) Watt, sister, Jean Watt; twin brother John (Catherine) Watt, as well as many nieces and nephews. At Anne's request there will be no funeral service. Arrangements entrusted to First Memorial Funeral Services in Victoria, B.C. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019

