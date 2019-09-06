Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annemarie GUSTAFSON. View Sign Obituary

Annemarie Gustafson was born in the Hague, Netherlands on June 16, 1949, the youngest of her six siblings. She fell in love with and moved to Canada in 1970. Shortly after that she met Gary, the love of her life and her partner of 48 years.



To Annemarie, everyone was a friend, equally precious in God's eyes. Adventurous, funny, eccentric, compassionate, knowledgeable, loving, straightforward - that is how she will be remembered by her family and her many, many friends.



A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at 2:30 pm, on Sunday, September 15th, 2019 at the Colwood Pacific Activity Centre at 2610 Rosebank Rd in Colwood

