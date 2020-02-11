Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette E. Lloyd. View Sign Obituary

Eldest child of a large blended family.







Predeceased by brothers: Gregory Lloyd, John Herrick and Garry Lloyd; first born son Stephen M. Kobetitch, great grandson Brandon Bauder and life long friend Maureen Nystrom.



Survived to celebrate her life her White Knight and beloved husband of 30 years Graham Baker; daughter Marie Bauder (Ray), Sons David Kobetitch, Joseph Kobetitch (Lynda), grandsons Levi Bauder (Tara), Kyle Kobetitch, Stephen J. Kobetitch, Matthew Kobetitch, Sam Mason, granddaughter Alitia Gordon (Richard) and great grandchildren Peyton and Hailey Bauder. Also survived by many siblings, Susan Renaud (Jacques), Wendy Lloyd, Sandra Streichert (Horst), Patricia Grosset (Richard), Terri Robertson (Merv), Stephen Herrick, Mike Herrick (Nancy), Rheen Herrick and many cousins, nieces and nephews all treasured. Mother in law Joyce Baker, brother in-law Alan Baker (Laura) & family as well as the entire Nystrom Clan.







Countless friends who all graced her life as “they walked each other home” including her yoga circle Julie “Fateh” Henderson.







Annette transitioned on the wings of love in Awe and Gratitude.







“I’ll keep a light on for all”







In lieu of flowers share some love!



Private family service February 29, 2020



Celebration of Life at 1PM on May 2, 2020



1575 Lyall Rd - Rainbow Room



CFB Esquimalt

Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 11, 2020

