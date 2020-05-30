SWITALSKA, Annette H. July 12, 1929 - May 23, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Annette. She was born in France to Polish parents and was well known in the Polish community in Victoria and Sacred Heart Parish. She leaves nieces and nephews in France and Poland and many friends in Victoria. Special thanks to Sylvester Karas for all the extra care and help he gave Annette. A private mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church followed by internment at Ross Bay Cemetery.