Annette H. Switalska
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SWITALSKA, Annette H. July 12, 1929 - May 23, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Annette. She was born in France to Polish parents and was well known in the Polish community in Victoria and Sacred Heart Parish. She leaves nieces and nephews in France and Poland and many friends in Victoria. Special thanks to Sylvester Karas for all the extra care and help he gave Annette. A private mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church followed by internment at Ross Bay Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved