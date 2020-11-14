1/1
Annette Hesselberg THOMPSON
March 04, 1947 - November 02, 2020
Annette was born in Copenhagen Denmark on March 4, 1947. She died suddenly on November 2, 2020 in Victoria, B.C.

She was predeceased by her parents Edith and Fred Olsen, former partner Harold Hill and stepdaughter Lisa Larsen. She is survived by her much loved son Kwesi Thompson and best friends forever, Glenna Martinson and Alison Talarico.

Annette came to Canada with her parents at the age of 5 and after a brief stay in Ontario settled in Prince Rupert, B.C. After graduating high school and spending a year touring Europe, Annette pursued studies at Simon Fraser University. She met her first husband, Cedric Thompson, there and later married him in his home country of Guyana. Soon thereafter, Annette returned to Canada to prepare for the arrival of Cedric as a landed immigrant. Unfortunately, a few short years later the marriage ended but the wonderful gift for both parents was their son Kwesi. Annette returned to Prince Rupert where she worked as the manager of a well established law firm.

In the late 1980's Annette and family moved to Victoria where she eventually worked in administration for Queen Alexandra Children's Hospital. She loved her time there and made many friends. In time, many of her old Rupert friends moved to Victoria and there were some good times spent renewing said friendships.

Annette was a very beautiful and classy lady. She will be sorely missed by Kwesi and her friends.

There will be no service by request, but in accordance with Annette's wishes, a donation may be made to the charity of your choice in her name.

Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
