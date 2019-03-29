Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette M. KIRK. View Sign

Annette Kirk, 86 passed away peacefully at her home March 25, 2019 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on July 23, 1932 in Fort Macleod, Alberta to Neville and Marie Kirk. Mom was a tomboy as a child, growing up with three lively brothers. Although she insisted all her life that she was the fastest, strongest and toughest of them all, we strongly believe that it was during these formative years she honed her extraordinary negotiation and debating skills, used resourcefully with her family right until the end. Seriously....right until the end.



Mom attended Teachers College in Calgary and went on to enjoy a rewarding career as a primary and elementary school teacher. Mom's passion in life was gardening and she was most content when she was up to her elbows in dirt, happily planting, transplanting or just nurturing her beloved garden. This passion led to a career change after twenty-five years of teaching when she opened her own florist shop in Coquitlam BC. Her enthusiasm for all things "green" provided the foundation for a very successful business that has continued to thrive long after she retired as the business owner.







Mom continued to be busy in her retirement. She studied to be a Docent at the Royal Victoria Museum and spent many happy hours guiding visitors through the museum and exhibits as a volunteer. She was also an avid swimmer and belonged to a Masters' level swim team that competed internationally. Mom loved being in the water - almost as much as being elbow deep in dirt - and competed right up until her health began to decline.



Mom was predeceased by her brothers, Den and Ken and her son Murray. She is survived by her brother Dave (Rae); children Nancy (Paul), Keely Lynne (Todd); grandchildren Erin, Rory (Leslie), Jason (Whitney), Alexa and Karly; great-grandchildren Tobin, Freddy, Hayden, and William; daughter-in-law Sasha. She is also survived by her friend and sister-in-law, Carol Kirk and a large extended family of nieces and nephews.



At Mom's request there will be no service. She was not big on being the center of attention at any time. She would encourage anyone who wished to remember her to get out and dig a little, plant something, or at the very least, do a little weeding.



A big thank you to the home care medical team that helped Mom during her last months at home and a hug to Dr. Stefanie Green who provided her with the peace and dignity she wanted and deserved.

