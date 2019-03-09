Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Ellen Lily Gray. View Sign

GRAY, Annie Ellen Lily After a long and happy life, one notable for a loving commitment to family and community, Annie passed away, smiling peacefully, on Feb. 7, 2019, in her 100th year. Predeceased by her parents, her brother Bob (in 1942), and her husband of over 50 years, Alex (in 1990), Annie leaves her 4 children-Dorothy Pekter, Betty Stone (Bruce), David (Sally), and Jamie (Betty)-as well as 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and especially, her sister, Alice, another nonagenarian. Born in Grande Prairie, Alberta, on Aug. 15, 1919, to Annie (Card) and Robert Ephraim Kater, Annie lived in Victoria for over 96 years, with 72 of those years spent in the house on Portage Inlet that she and Alex built together. As a tireless volunteering mum and grandma, Annie served the wider community for decades in her many roles with the Anglican Church Women at St. Martin-in-the-Fields, Craigflower School's PTA, the Craigflower Women's Institute (a member for over 65 years), and the Gorge Road Hospital. Her sewing, darning, knitting, quilting, and crocheting talents decorate her loved ones' homes and many a newborn baby at VGH received a hat made by Annie right up until 2016. Having camped, boated, and travelled extensively in Canada, the US, and the UK, Annie's favourite trips were to PEI, to NZ with her dear friend, Brenda, and to Metcalfe, Ont., to spend time with David, Sally, and their four children. Her family will always treasure their memories of afternoon tea with Annie, as she patted the special cat on her lap, and all eyes surveyed Annie and Alex's beloved garden and the water beyond. Dorothy, Nancy, Marilla, and the rest of the family, thank all the staff at both Luther Court and Beacon Hill Villa for the loving care shown Annie, with heartfelt gratitude to Marianne, Letecia, Gurjit, Lisette, Cheryl (BHV), and Ann (LC). A celebration of Annie's life will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of BC, the BC SPCA, or the Queen Alexandra Centre (Children's Health Foundation) may be made in Annie's name. Condolences may be offered to the family at







