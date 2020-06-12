Annie Horne Stirling (Anne) Dillistone
DILLISTONE, Annie Horne Stirling (Anne) March 14, 1928 - June 8, 2020 Anne is survived by sons Tony and Michael (Caroline Startin) and grandchildren Katherine, Ian and Alastair. Anne was a respected teacher and loved gardening, fitness activities and singing. Upon request no funeral service will be held. A private family gathering will take place in the future. Condolences may be offered at: www.sandsvictoria.ca




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
