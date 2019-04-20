CHESTON, Annie Lucinda (Lucy) October 5, 1919 - April 10, 2019 Our beloved mom passed away peacefully at the Priory on April 10. Born in Hanna, Alberta, Lucy married Thomas Glyn in 1945 and they enjoyed 49 years together. Lucy was predeceased by her husband,Tom; parents, Don and Annie Ross; siblings, Helen, Don, Jean and son-in-law, Rick. Lucy is survived by her daughters, Donna (Don), Myrna (Tony) and Sandra; 4 grandchildren, Donovin (Kim), Donise (Keith), Shawn and Scott (Leslie) and 5 great-grandchildren, Sophie, Aliyah, Samuel, Matthew and Kingston. Unfortunately, she will not meet her 6th great-grandchild that is on the way. Lucy was an active member of Esquimalt United Church UCW. Tom and Lucy were leaders of the youth group in the Church. She volunteered at Gorge Road Hospital for over 25 years. Mom and Dad loved to travel and enjoyed trips to Wales, Australia and Hawaii and travelled across Canada in their 5th wheel. There were also many camping trips with their daughters. In later years, they loved spending time at Otter Point. Lucy enjoyed lawn bowling and was an avid curling and lacrosse enthusiast. She spent many days sewing and doing crafts and enjoyed playing cards and loved watching Wheel of Fortune. The family would like to send a special thanks to all the staff at the Priory for mom's care the last 3 years. A Celebration of Lucy's Life with a Reception to follow will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
