WALKEY, Annie (Anne) Margaret (nee Caldwell) January 17, 1922 - May 11, 2020 Anne was predeceased by her husband Gerald in 2014 and her sister Jean in 2014. She is survived by her two sons, Glen (Sue) and Bruce (Janis), grandchildren Sharla (Jeremy), April (John), Kevin (Kristi), and 4 great-grandchildren, Carson, Ryder, Abigail, Jasen, and niece Roberta Joyce. Anne grew up in Wellwood, Manitoba and after graduating grade 12 she earned her RN diploma at Winnipeg General Hospital. Soon after receiving her diploma, she married and moved to Victoria where she raised her family. Anne was an active member of Metropolitan United Church and FirstMet United. Her involvement with the church began in 1947 when she was a part of the UCW, Mildred Mossip, Actimets Couples Club and the church sewing group. As well, she was a long time member of the church choir. Her love of music also involved being a founding member of the Melodears singing group that enjoyed entertaining at a number of venues in the city. Along with her love of music, Anne was an avid hiker, knitter, curler and a devotee of Archie Mckinnon's girls group at the YMCA. Anne was known for her infectious laugh, a ready smile and a kind word.







