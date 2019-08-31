Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Sarah Cann. View Sign Obituary

CANN, Annie Sarah (nee Morrison) October 15, 1933 - August 22, 2019 Passed away peacefully at home with family close by. Annie is survived by Gordon, her husband of 62 years and her children, Kimberly Anne, Mary Lou, George, Michelle and Philip and Annie's grandchildren; Sarah, Peter and Katelyn, Christopher and Alex, Eric and Michael and Samantha and Nathan. Originally from Blues Mills in Cape Breton, NS, Annie trained as a nurse in Glace Bay and married Gordon, beginning a life together offering support and care to their communities, building lasting true friendships and sharing their blessings with others. Annie was known for her compassion to others, no one was ever turned away and her home became a safe refuge for many. A Memorial Service will be held in Victoria, BC and Whycocomagh, NS at a later date. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society are appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019

