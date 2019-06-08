Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antal "Tony" nagy. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tony just weeks before his 95th birthday due to complications from a stroke. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years Elizabeth, his daughter Liz Gudavicius, son-in-law Sigi, grandsons Tony (Jasmine) and Geoff (Lauren), and great grandchildren Elliot, Owen and Eloise. He is also survived by extended family in Hungary.



Tony was born in Rede, Hungary and lived in Budapest until he and Elizabeth left and settled in Canada in 1957. They landed in Edmonton where they made a new life for themselves and raised their daughter. Most recently, they moved to Victoria to be closer to the family. Tony was a skilled machinist and even after retirement, still liked to tinker in the garage. Even in his last days, he was trying to make some device in the garage. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also a master wine maker who shared his skills with family and friends and was famous for his zinfandel.



Tony was a people person, he could talk to almost anyone and loved to hear their stories as well. He always enjoyed get togethers with friends and family and the stories were plentiful. He was a caring and hardworking man who wanted nothing but the best for his family. He will be sorely missed.



The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and HCAs at VGH North 6th floor C who took such wonderful care of Tony in his last days. We would also like to thank the paramedics who also assisted in his care.



A private family celebration will be held at a later date.

Published in The Times Colonist on June 8, 2019

