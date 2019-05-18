COPPENS, Anthony (Tony) 1966 - 2019 Suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us on April 1st. Family and friends mourn the loss of our son, brother and colleague. Anthony was an English and Career Planning teacher at Edward Milne, Belmont and Royal Bay Secondary Schools. He took joy from music, handcrafted furniture, and art. He loved basketball, cricket, hockey and lacrosse. He is survived by his parents, Margaret and Louis and by his sister, Elizabeth. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Victoria Read Society would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 22, 2019 at 1pm at the Langford Legion, 761 Station Ave., Langford, BC
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 18 to May 19, 2019