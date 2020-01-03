Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony de Goutiere. View Sign Obituary

de GOUTIÈRE, Anthony November 23, 1927 - December 25, 2019 Dad passed away peacefully at home at the age of 92 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his wife Jean (1997), brothers Justin, Mark and Peter. Left to mourn are his partner Penny Joppe, daughter Julie (Mick), son Paul (Karin), four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, plus many nieces and nephews. Born in Mallorca, Spain his family settled in West Vancouver before moving to Victoria in the late 40's. He became a watchmaker after apprenticing in Toronto then worked for Birk's and Eaton's before opening his own store, de Goutière Jewellers, in Oak Bay in 1960. As the business grew so did his passion for gemstones. This led him to becoming one of the first fully qualified gemmologists in Canada. A lifelong love of photography evolved into an award winning career in gemstone photomicrography with his work and articles appearing in many prominent gemmological publications worldwide as well as two books of his own. He was honoured this year with a lifetime achievement award from the Canadian Gemmological Association. Dad was an accomplished classical guitarist and helped to form the Classical Guitar Society of Victoria in the 1960's as well he loved to sail and spent many happy hours on the ocean. In addition to his photomicrograpy he was also an avid wildlife and outdoor photographer. His many and varied travels with Mum and later Penny were always accompanied with camera and lenses in tow. No service nor flowers by request. Donations in his memory may be made to the B.C. Cancer Foundation 150-686 West Broadway, Vancouver, B.C. V5Z 1G1





