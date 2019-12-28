Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony George (Tony) WALSHE. View Sign Obituary

Tony was born in the East End of London, the fourth child of seven (Johnny, Maureen, Patsy, Susan, Keith and Denise). As a baby, he survived the roof falling in on his crib during the blitz. As an adult, he survived a lifetime of futile support for West Ham United FC. Tony joined the Air Cadets when he was fifteen and maintained close friendships with his air cadet buddies around the world for over six decades.



In 1965 his natural aptitude for math drew him to a career in Information Technology. He was recruited by the Royal Bank of Canada in 1971 and moved his young wife, Ronnie and two small daughters, Tanya and Sasha to Montreal. In 1981, Canada Mortgage and Housing enlisted Tony as Executive Director of their Information Technology Group in Ottawa. Subsequently, he was the Senior Vice-President of Central Guaranty Trust in Halifax. Later, as an international consultant, Tony met his second wife Nancy and worked in Malta, England and Ireland.



Tony and Nancy shared a love of travel and golf and managed to do both in over 60 countries throughout their marriage. They particularly loved New Zealand where they spent many winters. Tony's love of golf was fulfilled as a member of the Royal Colwood Golf Club for 17 years. His main accomplishment was to introduce the Club to Stella (Artois).



Tony succumbed to leukemia after a short battle, surrounded at home by his loving family. He will be greatly missed by his daughters Tanya (Brian) and Sasha, his step children Shannon and Ross, his five grandchildren - Charlie, Heather and Patrick in Boston and Noah and Maggie in Kelowna, and the two remaining West Ham supporters. Tony's amazing sense of humour (nicknames for everyone) will be greatly missed, along with his ability to take on challenging situations with strength, clarity and conviction. Tony enjoyed a huge range of interests including politics, reading, music, the stock market, the Premier League, and watching Jeopardy.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Royal Colwood Golf Club in the new year.

