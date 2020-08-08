Gone too soon from us, Anthony James Alexander Lang, on July 9th, 2020. Born in Victoria on June 9th, 1962, Anthony lived most of his life in the city of his birth. His childhood was spent outside, playing street hockey and other games. He loved sports, playing both soccer and baseball in his youth, and following other sports when older. After graduating from Mt. Douglas Sr. Secondary, Anthony went on to a career as a chef that spanned many decades in multiple venues. He became our family's in-house chef, a role that he and the family delighted in and in which we reaped the gastric benefits at our gatherings. Later in life, Anthony developed a keen interest in history and archaeology and continued his love of outdoors with hiking, biking, exploring and camping. He loved music, particularly classic rock, it being the music of his youth, and would attend concerts of his favourite bands when the opportunity arose. Anthony loved his Catholic faith and enjoyed attending Mass regularly and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He leaves behind his mother Carol, sister Elizabeth(Steve), nephew Ashton; brother Richard(Heather), nephew Joshua, niece Kalina; father Jim(Donna) and family; Aunts Elsa and Angela Gerard and multiple cousins and their families, (and a Russian Blue, who wonders where his favourite 'hoomin' is.) A private requiem funeral Mass was held on Tues. July 21st at Queen of Peace church, with Rev, John Domotor officiating and interment was at Hatley Memorial Gardens on



Tues. July 28th. We love and miss Anthony and know that through the mercy of God we will be with him again. 'Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.'



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store