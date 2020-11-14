NEWNHAM, Anthony (Tony) passed away peacefully in Victoria with his family by his side on November 9, 2020 at the age of 76. Reunited with mother and father, Sidney and Beatrice, and wife, Susie. Lovingly remembered by; daughters Cori and Kati, sons Karl and Craig, daughter-in-law Christine, son-in-law Mark, Bernie and Kevin, cousin Diane and her husband Richard, his 7 treasured grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Tony loved his family very much. A service for Tony's life will be held at a future date, information will be posted.



