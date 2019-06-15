Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Larsen. View Sign In Memoriam

LARSEN, Anthony June 19, 1919 - October 30, 2007 LARSEN, Marjorie (nee Heaps) June 5, 1919 - January 16, 2003 In loving memory of our parents, Dr. Anthony Larsen and Marjorie Larsen, both of whom were born 100 years ago this month, in June 1919. Anthony (Tony) Larsen served in the B.C. Provincial Health Department throughout his career. Marjorie Larsen was a St. Paul's nursing graduate who nursed in both Hazelton and Vancouver BC, and later was a dedicated homemaker and mother to four children. Lovingly remembered for all they invested in our lives by Margaret Alexander (Jim) of Guelph, ON; Jennifer Larsen, Victoria BC; David Larsen, Victoria, BC; and Kathleen Larsen, Toronto, ON. Also remembered with love by grandchildren Stefan Alexander, Kristen Akinsulie (Simon), Nathan Alexander (Amber), Leeann Kory (James), and Jessica Larsen-Halikowski. Their legacy continues with their soon-to-be seven great-grandchildren, only two of whom they ever met: Jacob and Charlotte Alexander (Stefan and Michelle). After their passing, Isaac, Lily and Elijah Akinsulie were born to Kristen and Simon, and Nora Alexander to Nathan and Amber. Ewan James Alexander is expected to make his entrance into the world in just a few weeks time, a little brother for Nora. Mom and Dad, on the 100th anniversary of your births, you would be proud and happy to see your descendants thriving in so many different ways. You were a blessing to us, and all who have come after you. We love you and honour you for the lives you lived and all you gave. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 15 to June 16, 2019

