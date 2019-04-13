WOZNIAK, Anthony Steven Louie August 30, 1960 - April 10, 2019 Survived by sister Sonja, (Dawn/Blaine), (Steven/Raven), (grand niece Emma); sister Wendy (Trevor Sr.), (Trevor, Mitchell). Predeceased his father Anthony, mother Laura, wife Frances and son Allen. He is survived by his children Alec, Anthony, Laura, Belinda (Gary), and grandchildren Anthony Seth, and Brayden. Tony was born in Prince Rupert B.C. on August 30, 1960. He moved to Vancouver Island in 1988 lived in Port Alberni where he met his late wife (Frances Frank) and raised his five children. His greatest joy was fishing to support his family with his own boat. Later Tony lived between both sisters in Prince Rupert and Victoria. Tony had many hobbies he loved anything army, fishing, hunting and camping. In his younger days he was a self taught Marshal artist, his hero was Bruce Lee and he dedicated himself to learning his craft. Services will be at Royal Oak Chapel, Saturday April 13, 2019 at 1:30 to 3:30 pm. He was a wonderful father, brother and uncle he will be sadly missed by all how knew him. To offer a condolence please visit www.earthsoption.com
