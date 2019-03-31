Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antoinette Sara Hesse. View Sign

HESSE, Antoinette Sara It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Antoinette Sara Hesse (nee Church) on March 14, 2019. Born in Bristol, England in September of 1927 to father Edward and mother Nellie Church, Antoinette immigrated to Canada in 1950, started a family and settled in Victoria in 1974. She will forever be remembered as an incredibly strong, loving, and hardworking mother and as a veritable matriarch of the theatre, which served throughout her life as a second home. Antoinette had a talent of enriching the lives of everyone she met through her charm and guidance and she commanded much respect from her peers and loved ones. She is survived and forever remembered by her daughters Esther and Rachel; her grandchildren Jacob (Kim) Erin, and Jordan; and her great-grandchildren Odin and Royer; and all who came to know and love her through her work and art. A celebration of life for Antoinette will be held in April, for more information please contact Rachel Hesse at [email protected] In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Langham Court Theatre. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2019

