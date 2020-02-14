Toni passed away on February 8th and is now at rest once again at Prospect Lake. We look forward to sharing your remembrances when we celebrate Toni's life at the Prospect Lake District Community Hall from 2:00-4:00pm on Sunday, March 1st - your photo displays welcome! In lieu of flowers, Toni has asked that donations be made to The Cridge Centre for the Family (www.cridge.org). Please share your memories at First Memorial Funeral Services (www.firstmemorialsaanich.com).
Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020