Anton Lamprecht (October 31, 1926 - February 08, 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anton Lamprecht.
Obituary

Toni passed away on February 8th and is now at rest once again at Prospect Lake. We look forward to sharing your remembrances when we celebrate Toni's life at the Prospect Lake District Community Hall from 2:00-4:00pm on Sunday, March 1st - your photo displays welcome! In lieu of flowers, Toni has asked that donations be made to The Cridge Centre for the Family (www.cridge.org). Please share your memories at First Memorial Funeral Services (www.firstmemorialsaanich.com).
Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.