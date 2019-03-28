WEBB, Antonia Huberta (van den Bergh) September 19, 1929 - March 22, 2019 The family of Antonia (Toni) Webb are saddened to announce her passing on March 22, 2019 at Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead in Victoria, BC. She leaves to mourn her passing, her beloved children Ken (Susan), Truro, NS; Graeme (Pat), Vancouver, BC; Rob (Vicky) Stony Plain, AB; and daughter Tamara (Steven Chan), Novato, CA. She also leaves her adored grandchildren Coleman (Julia) (Nelson, BC), Michael (Michelle) (Edmonton, AB), Monroe (Vancouver, BC), Adam (Amina) (Toronto, ON), Ira (Whitehorse, YT), Wesley (Vancouver, BC), Amanda (Cory) (Kingston, ON), Amy (Ottawa, ON), and Danielle (Novato, CA). She was honored to be the great-grandmother to Daniel and Olivia (Edmonton, AB); Nolan (Nelson, BC); and Dalia (Toronto, ON). Toni was predeceased by her beloved husband, Terry and parents Leonardus and Johana (Bexkens). Toni enjoyed RV camping, hiking, travelling, reading, and socializing with the Dutch Club. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First Memorial Funeral Services (4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria). Donations in Toni's memory can be made to Canadian Cancer Society and Broadmead Care, Victoria, BC.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antonia Huberta Webb.
First Memorial Funeral Services
4725 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y 1B4
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019