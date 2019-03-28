Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antonia Huberta Webb. View Sign

WEBB, Antonia Huberta (van den Bergh) September 19, 1929 - March 22, 2019 The family of Antonia (Toni) Webb are saddened to announce her passing on March 22, 2019 at Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead in Victoria, BC. She leaves to mourn her passing, her beloved children Ken (Susan), Truro, NS; Graeme (Pat), Vancouver, BC; Rob (Vicky) Stony Plain, AB; and daughter Tamara (Steven Chan), Novato, CA. She also leaves her adored grandchildren Coleman (Julia) (Nelson, BC), Michael (Michelle) (Edmonton, AB), Monroe (Vancouver, BC), Adam (Amina) (Toronto, ON), Ira (Whitehorse, YT), Wesley (Vancouver, BC), Amanda (Cory) (Kingston, ON), Amy (Ottawa, ON), and Danielle (Novato, CA). She was honored to be the great-grandmother to Daniel and Olivia (Edmonton, AB); Nolan (Nelson, BC); and Dalia (Toronto, ON). Toni was predeceased by her beloved husband, Terry and parents Leonardus and Johana (Bexkens). Toni enjoyed RV camping, hiking, travelling, reading, and socializing with the Dutch Club. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First Memorial Funeral Services (4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria). Donations in Toni's memory can be made to Canadian Cancer Society and Broadmead Care, Victoria, BC.







WEBB, Antonia Huberta (van den Bergh) September 19, 1929 - March 22, 2019 The family of Antonia (Toni) Webb are saddened to announce her passing on March 22, 2019 at Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead in Victoria, BC. She leaves to mourn her passing, her beloved children Ken (Susan), Truro, NS; Graeme (Pat), Vancouver, BC; Rob (Vicky) Stony Plain, AB; and daughter Tamara (Steven Chan), Novato, CA. She also leaves her adored grandchildren Coleman (Julia) (Nelson, BC), Michael (Michelle) (Edmonton, AB), Monroe (Vancouver, BC), Adam (Amina) (Toronto, ON), Ira (Whitehorse, YT), Wesley (Vancouver, BC), Amanda (Cory) (Kingston, ON), Amy (Ottawa, ON), and Danielle (Novato, CA). She was honored to be the great-grandmother to Daniel and Olivia (Edmonton, AB); Nolan (Nelson, BC); and Dalia (Toronto, ON). Toni was predeceased by her beloved husband, Terry and parents Leonardus and Johana (Bexkens). Toni enjoyed RV camping, hiking, travelling, reading, and socializing with the Dutch Club. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First Memorial Funeral Services (4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria). Donations in Toni's memory can be made to Canadian Cancer Society and Broadmead Care, Victoria, BC. Funeral Home First Memorial Funeral Services

4725 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close