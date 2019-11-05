Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antony Hoar. View Sign Obituary

HOAR, Antony February 15, 1932 - October 05, 2019 You left, Tony, on October 05, 2019, and the days are passing in the silence of your absence. I miss your phone calls. I miss your voice. I miss your face. I miss your hands. I miss our time together. I miss the comfort I found in you. I miss the beautiful grin of a smile you had always for me. I am grateful to you for your companionship... we storm watched in Tofino and participated in environmental rallies all over the island. We lounged in cafes sipping lattes, we shared our stories and we made our own. We loved to walk our dogs along Dallas Road and the island's beaches...our blended family was our combined three dogs and six cats. You showed me how to really ride my bike,Tony, your encouragement and belief in me opened up my capacities to expand my limitations and to take on challenges that I don't believe I would have without you. You were so proud of me...you are my champion! During the first week of your death, the sky was so expansive and blue, the clouds were unusually inviting and soft and full, and the sun was so warm to feel...and all of this view above me was so imbued with your presence. It was so breathtaking to stand under the sky and to look up and to feel such an awareness of you. Tony, while I knew you, you were a fair weather cyclist who would not head out to ride if it was raining, so I figured that the spectacular sky was in honour of your journey, and you were taking full advantage of it. Tony, we shared our lives for nearly a decade, and I miss ending my days with you, and I miss you ending your days with me. Farewell, Tony! Always with love, Janice Until the end of November, there will be a signature book at the Duncan Garage Cafe (Tony's favourite cafe) to share comments and messages or stories, to or about Tony, or for anybody who would just like to honour Tony's passing with their name.





HOAR, Antony February 15, 1932 - October 05, 2019 You left, Tony, on October 05, 2019, and the days are passing in the silence of your absence. I miss your phone calls. I miss your voice. I miss your face. I miss your hands. I miss our time together. I miss the comfort I found in you. I miss the beautiful grin of a smile you had always for me. I am grateful to you for your companionship... we storm watched in Tofino and participated in environmental rallies all over the island. We lounged in cafes sipping lattes, we shared our stories and we made our own. We loved to walk our dogs along Dallas Road and the island's beaches...our blended family was our combined three dogs and six cats. You showed me how to really ride my bike,Tony, your encouragement and belief in me opened up my capacities to expand my limitations and to take on challenges that I don't believe I would have without you. You were so proud of me...you are my champion! During the first week of your death, the sky was so expansive and blue, the clouds were unusually inviting and soft and full, and the sun was so warm to feel...and all of this view above me was so imbued with your presence. It was so breathtaking to stand under the sky and to look up and to feel such an awareness of you. Tony, while I knew you, you were a fair weather cyclist who would not head out to ride if it was raining, so I figured that the spectacular sky was in honour of your journey, and you were taking full advantage of it. Tony, we shared our lives for nearly a decade, and I miss ending my days with you, and I miss you ending your days with me. Farewell, Tony! Always with love, Janice Until the end of November, there will be a signature book at the Duncan Garage Cafe (Tony's favourite cafe) to share comments and messages or stories, to or about Tony, or for anybody who would just like to honour Tony's passing with their name. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close