Born in Hafford Saskatchewan. "Wes" passed as he had hoped, peacefully in his home in Victoria British Columbia.



His early years were enjoyed in the Kootenays and later attending St George’s School in Vancouver. He studied engineering at University of British Columbia. His engineering career took him to California where his work supported building the Transamerica pyramid, Disneyland, and components of the US Space shuttle program.



He loved mountain climbing, playing the clarinet, listening to jazz and classical music, black and white photography, and watching Formula 1 racing. He revered his father who emigrated from Russia to Canada. He was a caring and loving father who taught beautiful life lessons to his three grateful children Eric, Kirk, and Gina. He loved spending time with family especially his grandchildren. He will be missed but never forgotten.

