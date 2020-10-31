1/1
Ariane Colleen TEMPLETON
November 03, 1957 - October 27, 2020
We lost our beloved friend Ariane, who passed peacefully at Victoria General Hospital supported by her friends and her lifelong friend Mylene. Ariane was born in Penticton and had also lived in Montreal as a child. Ariane lived in Victoria with her mom for many years in and around Dallas Road. Ariane came to our Community in 1990 and lived in the Fernwood area for 16 years before moving to a new home with the Shekinah Community in the Gorge Area.

Ariane had a great sense of adventure in her earlier life with her mom and was always open to trying new things such as canoeing and exploring her environment. She was a kind and sensitive soul who loved to attend art shows both locally and when she went on excursions. She was very creative and artistic; a painter, writer, singer and musician. Ariane loved food and dining out. She liked to write out artistic recipes for her friends and often took her time going through recipe books just to look at the pictures, taking her time to read everything. She also was a joy to go shopping with as she loved to browse and look at everything with a great appreciation for things sparkly and bright. Ariane liked her time alone but also loved people, had a great sense of humour. And was very straight forward. She was insightful and read people well. Ariane was a Rock fan and always had her radio on. Ariane attended many concerts in Victoria, Vancouver and Seattle. In later years she made a lot of handmade greeting cards for friends and acquaintance. Ariane was a member of the Unitarian Church in Saanich. She is missed by her house mates, RJ, David, Geoffrey, Tina and Belinda, her good friend Fiona and members of the Shekinah Community. A celebration of life will be held via Zoom.

Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
