SCHADDELEE, Arie Teun With heavy hearts we had to say so long, see you again - never Good-bye to this amazing gentle spirit Born November 11, 1935 in Schiebroek, Holland. Arie immigrated from the Netherlands in 1954 at the age of 18. Paving the way for the Schaddelee family and the starting of the Dutch Bakery and Diner in 1956. He leaves behinds his loving wife Anke Jacoba of 61 years his daughters Sylvia (Craig), Michele (Glen) and his grandchildren Colin (Brittany), Josh, Nicole and David. Arie was predeceased by his son Robert. He leaves behind his brothers Jack (Donna), Kees (Bonita), Maarten (Nadine) and their children. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday October 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at First Memorial Funeral Services (4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria). Messages of condolences can be left at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019