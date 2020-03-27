Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene Jeanette Czop. View Sign Obituary

CZOP, Arlene Jeanette This sweet and loving mother and wife was called home to heaven the 20th March 20 at Chilliwack, BC. She leaves behind her loving husband of 65 years Robert. Arlene was predeceased by her son Graeme and grandson Jordan. Arlene leaves behind her son Lance (Tracey), Justine, Jared, McKinley, Nicolette and son Jeffrey (Michelle), Tyler, Kyle, grandsons Russel (Samantha) and Tim (Shannon) and 9 great-grandchildren. Arlene was very proud to be an RN. She trained at St Joseph's school of Nursing in Victoria. Her favourite ward was maternity. She wishes no service nor flowers. Donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. 604-857-0111 Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020

