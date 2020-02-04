Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arnold J. McCREA. View Sign Obituary

Husband of Pamela McCrea. Father to John (Laurel), Colin (Willy), Merrill, who sadly predeceased him in 1982, Barb (Dave), and Jennifer, who lived only a short time.



Grandfather to Chris (Lisa), Kerri (Bill), Juanita who sadly predeceased him in 2014, Melissa (Richard), Jason, Nicky (Robyn), Daryl and James, along with many great-grandchildren



Arnold was born in Montreal and met Pamela at a skating rink in St. Lambert at the age of 14. One turn around the ice and they were done. They married in 1953. Their love lasted for over 70 years until his recent passing. Love endures still.



Arn was a lifelong hockey fan and an ardent follower of the Montreal Canadiens for many decades. He played Junior Hockey in Montreal and continued to play recreational hockey with his sons until the age of 59.



Arnold's vocational life centered mainly around the automotive industry. He co-owned the Home gas station at the old roundabout at Government St and Hillside Ave. He also owned and managed McCrea Motors across from the Hillside Mall for many years. Many will remember him as a service advisor for Jenner Chev-Olds where he retired at the age of 65.



Christianity played a prominent role in Arnold's life. He was a deacon in his church for many years and always ready to help people around him, whether members of his church or not. Arn was well respected as a source of wisdom and strength to the people he served and taught.



Arnold lived a life dedicated to service; to his wife, his family and the community around him. The world will not soon see another man like this.



True to his lack of pretention, Dad requested only a small family gathering in his memory. Those who knew him will treasure the times they spent with him.



Flowers are gratefully declined in lieu of contributions to Cystic fibrosis Canada.



Our family would like to express their gratitude to the nursing staff at the Victoria General Hospital for their expert and extremely compassionate care.

Husband of Pamela McCrea. Father to John (Laurel), Colin (Willy), Merrill, who sadly predeceased him in 1982, Barb (Dave), and Jennifer, who lived only a short time.Grandfather to Chris (Lisa), Kerri (Bill), Juanita who sadly predeceased him in 2014, Melissa (Richard), Jason, Nicky (Robyn), Daryl and James, along with many great-grandchildrenArnold was born in Montreal and met Pamela at a skating rink in St. Lambert at the age of 14. One turn around the ice and they were done. They married in 1953. Their love lasted for over 70 years until his recent passing. Love endures still.Arn was a lifelong hockey fan and an ardent follower of the Montreal Canadiens for many decades. He played Junior Hockey in Montreal and continued to play recreational hockey with his sons until the age of 59.Arnold's vocational life centered mainly around the automotive industry. He co-owned the Home gas station at the old roundabout at Government St and Hillside Ave. He also owned and managed McCrea Motors across from the Hillside Mall for many years. Many will remember him as a service advisor for Jenner Chev-Olds where he retired at the age of 65.Christianity played a prominent role in Arnold's life. He was a deacon in his church for many years and always ready to help people around him, whether members of his church or not. Arn was well respected as a source of wisdom and strength to the people he served and taught.Arnold lived a life dedicated to service; to his wife, his family and the community around him. The world will not soon see another man like this.True to his lack of pretention, Dad requested only a small family gathering in his memory. Those who knew him will treasure the times they spent with him.Flowers are gratefully declined in lieu of contributions to Cystic fibrosis Canada.Our family would like to express their gratitude to the nursing staff at the Victoria General Hospital for their expert and extremely compassionate care. Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close